Home previously owned by Aretha Franklin up for sale

A new listing on Detroit's housing market has popped up: the former residence of Aretha Franklin.

The Queen of Soul once lived in the 5,600 square-foot home which is located off of Seven Mile on Detroit's east side. The Hamilton Road property sits on the border of the Detroit Golf Club.

And now, for just under a million dollars, someone new can move in.

"Attention All Investors!!! Once in a lifetime opportunity to own a part of Detroit History sitting on the Detroit Golf course formally owned by the Queen of Soul Herself," read the listing on Redfin, a home purchasing website.

RELATED: Remembering The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin

According to the realtor, the home has over 7,000 square feet of living space - though it will need some updating and rehabilitation before it's livable again.

Built in 1927, the tudor-style home sits on half an acre and comes with six bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. See the home here.