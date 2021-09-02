Family of 5 allegedly attacked by two homeless people with machete in Malibu; dad loses eye

An argument between a dad and two homeless people on a beach in Malibu took an extremely violent turn over the weekend, ending with the father losing an eye.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call on Dan Blocker Beach on Sunday. Deputies were told a man was with four family members when they were approached by two suspects, both believed to be homeless.

The two homeless people confronted the dad, saying they were not allowed in the area, sparking an argument between the three people. One of the suspects, later identified as Richard Franck, whipped out a machete and began slashing the dad multiple times.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The other four family members were chased by Franck and the other homeless person, LASD said.

Both suspects were eventually found and arrested. Both are being charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon.

(Credit: Lost Hills Sheriff's Station)

The dad – who also suffered cuts across his face, ears and tongue – was rushed to the hospital after the attack.

The homeless crisis in Malibu continues to worsen. More crimes and fires have been reported recently-- all stemming from transients in the area. The community is holding a meeting Thursday night to discuss public safety concerns in Malibu.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.