Homicide investigation in North Austin after man dies from injuries

The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man was found injured and later died in North Austin.

The incident happened in the 8200 block of Grayledge Drive which is near Rutherford Lane.

APD says a call was received at around 4 a.m. and when officers arrived, they found a male victim with obvious wounds.

Life-saving measures were conducted, but the victim died from his injuries.

No suspect information was released and there is no suspect in custody.

If you have information you're asked to contact APD.