Victim found dead in South Austin; APD investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in South Austin.
Austin police said on Monday, July 1, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to investigate a homicide at an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Windrift Way.
When officers arrived, they found a victim who had penetrating injuries. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
A person of interest and witnesses are being interviewed by detectives.
Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident.
