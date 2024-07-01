Expand / Collapse search

Victim found dead in South Austin; APD investigating

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  July 1, 2024 9:22pm CDT
South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in South Austin.

Austin police said on Monday, July 1, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to investigate a homicide at an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Windrift Way.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had penetrating injuries. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

A person of interest and witnesses are being interviewed by detectives.

Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates