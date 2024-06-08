1 dead after shooting outside Waffle House in north Austin: APD

Austin police are in the preliminary stages of investigating a shooting in north Austin. The incident left one dead and another hospitalized.

The Waffle House near Dessau Road and East Parmer Lane in north Austin was taped off by police tape on Saturday morning as homicide detectives investigated the early morning homicide.

At 6:01 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to a shots-fired call at the Waffle House at 12304 Dessau Road, according to APD. The officers observed two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

Jeremy Fisher with the Austin Police Department says the incident happened in the parking lot of the Waffle House.

The victims were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other victim is still in the hospital, but is in stable condition.

"They do believe this is an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public," Fisher said.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 25th homicide of 2024.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact APD's homicide tip line at 512-477-3588, or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.