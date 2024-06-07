Missing Brenham teen may be in Austin area: family

A missing teen from Brenham, Texas may be in the Austin area, according to her family.

Julise Martinez missing poster (Brenham Police Department)

15-year-old Julise Michelle Martinez was last seen on Wednesday, May 22 in the 500 block of Green Street in Brenham, Texas in Washington County.

Brenham police say that Julise could still be in the local area, or she may have traveled out of Washington County.

Julise's family told FOX 7 that she may be in the Austin area.

Julise is described as:

15-year-old Hispanic female

5'2"

110 lbs

Black hair

Police say she may be with someone harboring her as a runaway.

Those with information are asked to contact local law enforcement or the Brenham Police Department at 979-337-7337.