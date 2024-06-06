Expand / Collapse search

Man convicted of murder in 2017 road rage incident

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  June 6, 2024 1:43pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Juan Carbajal-Jaimes (file photo)

AUSTIN, Texas - A 25-year-old man has been convicted of shooting and killing another man in a road rage incident in 2017.

Juan Carbajal Jaimes was convicted by a Travis County jury on May 22 of the murder of 48-year-old Alfred Lockett of Killeen

Jaimes has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after a finding of "sudden passion," says the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

Austin police said in 2017 that Lockett had been driving his car near Parmer Lane and Dessau Road in Northeast Austin before he encountered Jaimes. APD said that there was a crash between the vehicles that started the incident.

Police say Lockett followed Jaimes into a nearby CVS parking lot and at that point, Jaimes got out and shot Lockett before driving off. Before Lockett was killed, he had taken a picture of Jaimes' license plate and a photo of Jaimes pointing his finger.

Jaimes' car was found off Yager Lane, but he was not found. When officers found the Toyota abandoned, they found financial documents from Mexico inside, plus a bumper in the backseat.

Police say Jaimes fled to Mexico and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was later found and extradited to the U.S. in January 2023.