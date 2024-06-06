Dripping Springs man gets life in prison for sexually abusing child

article

A Dripping Springs man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a child for more than a year.

38-year-old Andrew Brown was sentenced in late May after he was convicted in January of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. Brown had been released on bond before the trial, but after his conviction, his bond was revoked.

Evidence showed that Brown had volunteered on numerous occasions to care for the child while other adults were out and sexually abused the child, says the Hays County Criminal District Attorney's Office.

During the punishment phase of the trial, evidence was revealed that Brown had also possessed thousands of images of child sexual abuse material. The images were found when Brown made calls from jail asking a family member to destroy the storage device containing the images.

Brown was a real estate agent who had also worked with young children as a cheer coach.