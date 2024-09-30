Death in North Austin being investigated as 48th homicide of the year

The brief Austin police investigating 48th homicide of the year Victim found with life-threatening injuries in 9100 block of Northgate Boulevard



Austin police are investigating the city's 48th homicide of the year in North Austin.

Police said around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, several 9-1-1 calls were received about an incident in the 9100 block of Northgate Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with life-threatening injuries.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

APD's Homicide Unit is investigating and says there is no known threat to the public.

No suspect or victim information is being released at this time.

APD asks anyone who may have information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 512-972-8477.