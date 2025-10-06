Woman found on ground behind auto repair shop; police investigate as homicide

The Brief Austin police investigating homicide in North Austin Incident happened in 8200 block of Research Boulevard service road northbound



The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in North Austin.

What we know:

APD says the incident happened in the 8200 block of Research Boulevard service road northbound.

People are asked to find alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

APD said in a press briefing that around 7:40 a.m. Oct. 6, officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call where the caller reported seeing a woman laying down in a partially wooded area with obvious trauma to her body.

When officers arrived, they found her on the ground behind an auto repair shop. The woman is described as in her 30s to 40s.

APD says that they have no suspects in custody or vehicle descriptions and have very limited information.

APD also stated that there is a homeless camp near the scene, but that it is currently unknown if the woman was homeless.

What you can do:

This is being investigated as Austin's 46th homicide of 2025.

APD is asking anyone with information on this case to contact the homicide tip line at 512-477-3588 or CrimeStoppers at 512-472-8477.