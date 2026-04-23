Southeast Austin homicide being investigated as city's 21st

The Brief The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Austin A man was found unresponsive in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Royal Crest Drive



The Austin Police Department is investigating the city's latest homicide.

What we know:

Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Royal Crest Drive.

APD says it received a call about the incident at around 7:21 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a man unresponsive in the parking lot.

Life-saving measures were administered but APD says the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD says this is being investigated as the city's 21st homicide.

What we don't know:

APD says it was not a shooting but did not release further details about how the person died.

No information about the victim or a suspect was released.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the incident you're asked to call the APD Homicide Tip Line at 512-974-TIPS.