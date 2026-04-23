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Southeast Austin homicide being investigated as city's 21st

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Updated  April 23, 2026 11:19am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin
Police update on Austin's latest homicide

Police update on Austin's latest homicide

FULL: Austin police provide an update on the latest on the investigation.

The Brief

    • The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Austin
    • A man was found unresponsive in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Royal Crest Drive

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating the city's latest homicide.

What we know:

Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Royal Crest Drive.

APD says it received a call about the incident at around 7:21 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a man unresponsive in the parking lot.

Life-saving measures were administered but APD says the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD says this is being investigated as the city's 21st homicide.

What we don't know:

APD says it was not a shooting but did not release further details about how the person died.

No information about the victim or a suspect was released.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the incident you're asked to call the APD Homicide Tip Line at 512-974-TIPS.

The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetySoutheast Austin