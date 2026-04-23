Southeast Austin homicide being investigated as city's 21st
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating the city's latest homicide.
What we know:
Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Royal Crest Drive.
APD says it received a call about the incident at around 7:21 a.m.
Officers arrived and found a man unresponsive in the parking lot.
Life-saving measures were administered but APD says the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
APD says this is being investigated as the city's 21st homicide.
What we don't know:
APD says it was not a shooting but did not release further details about how the person died.
No information about the victim or a suspect was released.
What you can do:
If you have any information about the incident you're asked to call the APD Homicide Tip Line at 512-974-TIPS.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.