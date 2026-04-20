How to buy emergency supplies tax-free in Texas this month

The Brief Texas will hold a sales tax holiday for emergency preparedness supplies from Saturday, April 25, through Monday, April 27. Eligible items include generators (under $3,000), emergency ladders (under $300), and smaller essentials like batteries and first aid kits (under $75). Online purchases qualify, but shoppers should note that shipping costs count toward price caps and could make an item taxable.



Texans can purchase certain emergency preparedness supplies, tax-free, during a statewide sales tax holiday set for April 25–27, the Texas Comptroller’s Office announced on Thursday.

When is the 2026 Texas Sales Tax Holiday?

The Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, and runs through midnight Monday, April 27, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

A late afternoon sun lights up Texas flags at the old Hood County Courthouse on the Historic Granbury Square in Granbury, Texas, on March 19, 2021. (David Montesino/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

What we know:

Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock said the event is aimed at helping residents prepare for severe weather while saving money.

"From hailstorms to hurricanes, Texans know the importance of being prepared when bad weather hits," Hancock said in a statement. "This sales tax holiday provides a great opportunity to stock up on supplies and save a little money while you’re at it."

The comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save about $2.4 million in state and local sales taxes during the holiday, which was approved by the Texas Legislature in 2015.

What emergency supplies are tax-free?

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items that can be purchased tax-free, though price caps apply. Portable generators priced under $3,000 qualify, as do hurricane shutters and emergency ladders under $300, and smaller items, such as batteries, flashlights, first aid kits and fire extinguishers, all priced under $75.

Dig deeper:

Additional supplies include coolers, carbon monoxide detectors, radios, tarps and non-electric can openers.

Delivery and shipping rules

Shipping boxes on front porch of home

Online purchases are eligible as long as the transaction is completed during the holiday period, no matter if delivery occurs later. But state officials noted that shipping, handling and transportation charges count toward an item’s total price when determining eligibility.

For example, a generator priced at $2,999 with a $50 delivery fee would exceed the $3,000 limit and be subject to sales tax.

What's next:

The annual holiday is intended to encourage preparedness for disasters such as hurricanes, floods and wildfires, which regularly impact parts of the state.