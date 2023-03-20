Suspicious death in South Austin being investigated as homicide

The Austin Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation in South Austin.

Officials say the incident began at 11 p.m. on March 19 as a house fire call in the area of Narrow Glen and Meridian Oak, southeast of the intersection of Slaughter and I-35.

When firefighters arrived they found a man in his 30s.

Officials have not released information on if the man was the resident of the home. They did say that the man's death is being investigated as the city's 18th homicide of the year.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.