Leander house explosion under investigation; nearby evacuations lifted

Police are investigating a house explosion in Leander.

An evacuation was underway for nearby homes, but that was later lifted.

What we know:

Leander police said there is a large police presence near the 2200 block of Hilltop Climb Drive due to an explosion at a nearby house.

Police and Leander fire are investigating the incident.

Evacuations were underway for nearby homes, but that has since been lifted.

Police are also asking people to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

Police said the cause of the explosion and any injuries are unknown at this time.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

