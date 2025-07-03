Expand / Collapse search

Leander house explosion under investigation; nearby evacuations lifted

Published  July 3, 2025 8:08pm CDT
Leander
Police are investigating an explosion at a home in Leander.

The Brief

    • Leander police are investigating a house explosion near the 2200 block of Hilltop Climb Drive
    • An evacuation for nearby homes has been lifted
    • The cause of the explosion is unknown

LEANDER, Texas - Police are investigating a house explosion in Leander.

An evacuation was underway for nearby homes, but that was later lifted.

What we know:

Leander police said there is a large police presence near the 2200 block of Hilltop Climb Drive due to an explosion at a nearby house.

Police and Leander fire are investigating the incident. 

Evacuations were underway for nearby homes, but that has since been lifted.

Police are also asking people to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

Police said the cause of the explosion and any injuries are unknown at this time. 

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates

