Crews extinguish house fire in Northwest Austin

The Austin Fire Department responded to a house fire in Northwest Austin.

AFD shared that crews were on scene in the 1100 block of Chateau Hill Drive, near Spicewood Parkway, just before 7:30 p.m. August 3.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

Crews arrived and found heavy fire on the home's exterior and in the garage.

As of 8 p.m., AFD says the fire has been extinguished and crews are working to put out hot spots.

No injuries were reported and there will be an investigation into the cause of the fire.