Houston-area Wells Fargo executive fired over racially offensive posts

A Houston-area Wells Fargo executive is the latest to be fired for what he posted on social media.

It seems more people are reacting to racially offensive posts by reaching out to the person’s employer and more companies are seeing these social media conversations as fireable offenses. What would you do if one of your neighbors posted this on your neighborhood social media page?

"He had a black fist for black power or black lives matter then there’s a white supremacy hand over it and it says paper beats rock,” explains Mia.

She and several neighbors reported the posts to Wells Fargo, telling the company a Houston area Wells Fargo executive put up an array of racially offensive things.

"The Meme has a man and a woman and says ‘Excuse me ma’am are you a police officer?' and the ladies response was ‘No sir. Why?' and his response was ‘Because you’re taking my breath away’.

Of course, “I can’t breathe” and having police officers take away the breath of unarmed African Americans is at the center of nearly every rally for equality since the killing of George Floyd. “It’s heartbreaking and almost dehumanizing knowing you can watch this and not be fazed. God forbid you can see something happen to my baby, my son and not be fazed. I can’t comprehend it,” says Mia.

Wells Fargo released a statement saying, in part, "Wells Fargo is committed to diversity and inclusion by treating all…with the utmost dignity and respect. The company does not tolerate discrimination. (He) is no longer employed by Wells Fargo”.

“This has all been very painful, painful in a sense of disbelief. You’re supposed to live in the same community with me. We’re raising our children together and underneath all that, those smiling faces that’s how you feel? So it was very hurtful and just jarring,” says Mia.

"I think that’s one of the biggest problems in our society right now, people let subtle racism slide by way too often,” explains Nick Dillard.

Dillard and Dez Parker also just this week reported a hospitality worker to her employer after she posted, "The post said ‘When we owned them we didn’t have this problem’. I was taken back by the post and I was kind of shocked,” explains Parker.

“Racism and bigotry are a product of ignorance. If you have those feelings and thoughts you can still educate yourself. You can be better. You can grow as a human being. Your heart can heal and you can love everybody. You should do that,” adds Dillard.

“She replied to two comments immediately and there was no remorse whatsoever. She had no remorse,” says Parker.

Why report it to their boss? Because the folks we spoke with say those racially biased feelings don’t suddenly stop in the post but is heading to work with the person who’s posting these things and influencing decisions.

In the case of the Wells Fargo executive, they say perhaps it was influencing who’s getting a home loan and who isn't.

“Of course it’s affecting decisions, effecting the impact. It’s systematic. If you don’t hold people accountable when they let their true colors shine it’s just going to hold our entire society back” says Dillard.