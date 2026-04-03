Austin police investigating 2 homicides within 12 hours

The Brief Two homicides happened in Austin within just 12 hours, police said APD said the first happened on April 3 on Tuscany Way. A man was shot and killed. The second happened on April 4 on Brazoria Lane near Lakeline Boulevard. A man was shot and killed.



The Austin Police Department is investigating two homicides within a 12-hour span.

These cases are being investigated as the 17th and 18th homicides in Austin this year.

So far, no arrests have been made in either case.

APD's 17th homicide investigation

What we know:

"It is our second homicide in less than 12 hours. They're in very different areas of the city," said Dana Kavanagh with the Austin Police Department.

The first call came at around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, in Northeast Austin at a Penske rental truck facility on Tuscany Way.

"The caller reported that a known individual had attempted to fight him and pull him from his vehicle. The situation resulted in shots being fired," said Kavanagh.

APD said 39-year-old William Rogers was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

"This appears to be an isolated incident where both individuals were known to each other. There is no ongoing threat to the public," said Kavanagh.

APD says the two men, along with a third person, worked as movers and met at the location to rent a truck. Police say Rogers was shot after an argument over cost escalated.

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The shooter and other person remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

"Officers and detectives are canvassing the area, speaking with witnesses, and looking at surveillance to help determine what occurred here," said Kavanagh.

APD's 18th homicide investigation

What we know:

The second homicide happened just hours later, around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, April 3.

Officers responded to a high priority call on Brazoria Lane near Lakeline Boulevard in Northwest Austin.

"Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area and one caller stated there was an unresponsive male," said Kavanagh.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot and killed.

"Officers do not currently have anyone in custody in connection with this incident, and there is no description of a possible suspect. It is unknown at this time if the victim and suspect were known to each other," said Kavanagh.

APD says this also appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

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Despite the back-to-back cases, "We had enough resources to contend with both scenes," said Kavanagh.

Police are asking anyone with additional information in either case to contact APD's homicide tip line.