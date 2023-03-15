Expand / Collapse search

Houston ISD Takeover: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner reacts to announcement

By Ronnie Marley
Published 
Education
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner shared his thoughts after Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath told Houston lawmakers that the state would be taking over Houston ISD. 

FULL: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner responds to questions following Houston ISD takeover

The Texas Education Agency announced they were officially taking over Houston Independent School District on Wednesday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner held a press conference following the news coming out.

"This process has been without community engagement or any transparency. It is disheartening that the Texas Education Agency has yet to speak directly to parents or school children. This announcement is happening during their spring break, creating a great deal of disruption, anxiety, and stress."

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath confirms state takeover of Houston ISD

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath talks with FOX 26 about the TEA announcement.

"This does not make good sense. And if the focus is on the kids, then you tell me how this benefits the kids. TEA is selecting the board of managers. So who are they? The state deserves an F on how they have handled the process up to this point. Just a flat-out F."

'THIS IS A WHITE REPUBLICAN TAKEOVER:' Rep. Ron Reynolds talks to FOX 26 following official announcement of HISD state takeover

State Representative Ron Reynolds speaks with FOX 26's Isiah Carey following the official announcement from the Texas Education Agency that they will be taking over Houston Independent School District.

"Under this superintendent and school board, significant progress has been made in HISD. Forty of 50 former D or F-rated schools are in a much better status today. I give great credit to the teachers and students at Wheatley High School. You don't reward success by penalizing not just that school, but you're taking over 275 other schools as well."

Houston ISD takeover: Local leaders promise to fight confirmed HISD takeover

A state takeover of Houston ISD has been four years in the making and has many local leaders promising to fight back, calling the move politically and even racially motivated. Takeover supporters say it's about time the TEA did more to improve the district and help its kids. FOX 26's Natalie Hee reports after a conference was held with local leaders to discuss their thoughts.

"This takeover is not about the quality of education. If you look at the Texas Legislature, several bills have been filed to pre-empt the authority of the city of Houston and other local jurisdictions. HISD happens to be one of those local jurisdictions."

SUGGESTED: Houston Federation of Teachers say Houston ISD takeover is 'the worst news'
 
"There is no example of a successful takeover by the state of a local school the size of HISD. A report by the Kinder Institute said the school district's status is worse after a school takeover. So, by what standard should we measure TEA? Is the agency saying to teachers and parents that after this takeover, there will be no failing schools in HISD, none?"

SUGGESTED: Houston ISD takeover: Local leaders react to Texas' largest district being governed

"I'm also told that they've already decided who the superintendent is going to be, and that decision has been made. This process needs more transparency with community engagement. "This is about Austin and the leadership in Austin wanting to run local government, and they want it their way. This takeover is not about the kids, and the sad part is that they are using the kids for their own politics."