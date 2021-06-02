Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo releases pre-show 2022 schedule!
article
HOUSTON - The long-awaited Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is coming back in 2022!
While many residents look forward to the rodeo, it's arguable more folks are eager for the pre-rodeo events like BBQ competitions and parades.
(Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo)
And on Wednesday, organizers released the planned events for its weeklong celebration before the 2022 Rodeo's 90th anniversary on Feb. 28 - March 20.
See below for a complete list of events and the dates:
- Rodeo Roundup & Go Texan Day: Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
- World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest: Feb. 24 – Feb. 26, 2022
- Trail Rides: Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
- Rodeo Run, presented by ConocoPhillips: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022
- Downtown Rodeo Parade: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022
