Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo releases pre-show 2022 schedule!

The long-awaited Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is coming back in 2022!

While many residents look forward to the rodeo, it's arguable more folks are eager for the pre-rodeo events like BBQ competitions and parades.

(Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo)

And on Wednesday, organizers released the planned events for its weeklong celebration before the 2022 Rodeo's 90th anniversary on Feb. 28 - March 20.

See below for a complete list of events and the dates:

Rodeo Roundup & Go Texan Day: Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest: Feb. 24 – Feb. 26, 2022

Trail Rides: Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

Rodeo Run, presented by ConocoPhillips: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

Downtown Rodeo Parade: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

