Houston man arrested for taking 2 victims to Round Rock for prostitution

The Brief A Houston man was arrested for compelling prostitution RRPD said the man is accused of taking two victims from Houston to Round Rock for prositution Both women were rescued and are being provided with support and resources



A Houston man was arrested for compelling prostitution in Round Rock.

Police said the suspect was holding two women against their will.

What we know:

Round Rock police said on Nov. 26, officers received a tip reporting possible human trafficking at a home in Round Rock. The caller said a female relative was being held against her will and was forced to engage in sex acts.

When officers arrived, they made contact with three people. They were identified as 39-year-old Brandon Williams and two women in their 20s, all from Houston.

One of the victims told police that Williams took them from Houston to Round Rock to engage in prostitution and was not letting them leave.

Officers also found a gun in Williams' possession. He was arrested for compelling prostitution.

Both women were rescued and are being provided with support and resources.

For help or resources related to human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.