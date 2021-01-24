Houston nonprofit hosts virtual Austin school fair for families

On Saturday, Families Empowered hosted a way for families to come together and learn about schools in the community.

"You're empowered by education, not just in the classroom, but learning as much as you can through the process," said Annette Van Brunt, President of Van Brunt & Associates, Inc.

The Austin virtual school fair included 30 schools, who could chat live with families and students about their school and programs.

"We really feel passionate about our families," said CEO and founder of Families Empowered Colleen Dippel. "We believe in them."

Dippel said enrollment in schools is dropping, largely in part due to the pandemic and parents wanting to keep their kids at home.

Doctors say there are ways for you to have discussions with your school to see how they are handling procedures when it comes to COVID-19. For example, you can ask them questions such as: What type of cleaning are they doing? How often are they doing it? Is it in between students or just at the end of the day? And does it include those high-touch surface areas?

Throughout 2020, many students have gotten used to online learning in some capacity.

For Shea Mackin, with the Texas Chapter of the National Coalition for Public School Options, she said don't count out that for some students, it may yield better results.

"Maybe your student was home and they were a C student for whatever reason and now they are doing really well and thriving in online school," Mackin said, adding it's important to remember all children learn differently and it's vital to find a school that works best for them.

For more information on Families Empowered, visit their website.

