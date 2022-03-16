1 killed in shooting at Houston office building; suspect in custody

A suspect has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting at an office building in Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon at 20 Greenway Plaza, located at the intersection of Cummins Street and Portsmouth Street.

According to the Houston Police Department, one victim died in the shooting, and no other injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect believed to be wanted in the shooting was taken into custody at another location.

A SWAT vehicle is seen outside of a Houston office building where a shooting occurred on March 16, 2022.

The public was asked to avoid the area while SWAT and officers searched the building and the surrounding area for the male suspect. Police did not say where the suspect was found or provide information on his identity.

The office building where the shooting occurred holds businesses that are in solar energy, investment banking, banking and other finances.

People who work in the building told FOX 26 that the building management held active shooter training within the last few months.