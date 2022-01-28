Expand / Collapse search

Houston Police Shootout: 2 out of 3 officers injured released from the hospital

By Ahmed Sharma and FOX 26 Staff
Published 
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

2 out of 3 officers injured during police shootout near downtown Houston released from the hospital

Authorities confirmed two out of the three officers injured in a shootout near downtown Houston have been released from the hospital, while one remains in stable condition.

HOUSTON - In the aftermath of an intense situation near downtown Houston Thursday, where three officers were injured during a shootout, we've received some positive news. 

BACKGROUND: 3 Houston police officers shot, in stable condition, suspect taken into custody following standoff

Authorities confirmed Friday two of the three officers with the Houston Police Department have been released from the hospital, while one remains in stable condition. 

We're told Officers Gasdon and Hayden were released from the hospital sometime Friday, while Officer Alvarez remains hospitalized but is in stable condition. 

Houston Police Shootout: Dispatch Audio released by HPD

The Houston Police Department released dispatch audio from the search for the suspect that injured three officers in a shooting and the reporting of the officer injuries.

This comes after police responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Tralle Street for a family disturbance call just before 2:45 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as Roland Caballero, 31, took off to McGowen where he crashed in a stolen vehicle before barricading himself in a home nearby. 

MORE: Suspect involved in Houston police shootout, Roland Caballero, has long rap sheet

After an hours-long standoff with SWAT officers and trying to ensue another gunfight, he was taken into custody.  

Houston Police Shootout: Suspect rolled out on stretcher following standoff

Houston police arrested the man who they say shot three officers Thursday afternoon in Midtown following a long standoff.

Admittedly, this recent event is just another example of the violent week Houston has seen with law enforcement officials being the latest victims. For this reason, HPD Chief Troy Finner spoke out during a press conference Thursday evening, urging the city to do more to combat the high number of gun violence. 

"No more excuses," Chief Finner said. "Everybody, take an active role and [sic] get intentional and [sic] doing whatever you can do to fight gun violence in our city. Period."

'No more excuses, ' Houston PD Chief Troy Finner calls for more action against gun violence

Moments after three officers with the Houston Police Department were shot near downtown Thursday, Chief Troy Finner voiced his frustration with the number of gun violence during a press conference that very evening.

The chief's frustration comes on the heels of a major arrest Wednesday when a man linked to the deadly shooting of a corporal with Harris County Constable Pct 5 and a sergeant with Harris County Sheriff's Office, who was killed by a drunk driver. 

MORE: Houston PD Chief Troy Finner calls for more action against gun violence

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.