The parents of twin infant girls who were found unresponsive last year are both facing two felony charges in the girls' deaths.

On October 4th 2023, around 11:15 a.m., paramedics and officers responded to a report of two girls who had been found unresponsive at a home in the 2100 block of Linden Creek Way. The babies were pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, prosecutors say Angelina Belinda Calderon, 21, and Fernando Vega, 21, are both charged with two counts each of injury to a child-serious bodily injury.

Angelina Belinda Calderon, left, and Fernando Vega, right (Photos: Houston Police Department)

Court documents say an autopsy for both girls says they suffered multiple injuries that could be "days to weeks old."

The injuries for one infant included dehydration, contusions, bruising a fractured femur, multiple rib fractures and bi-lateral clavicle fractures. Injuries for the second infant included bruising, abrasions, contusions, a laceration and multiple bone fractures including the head, chest and ribs.

The records say that the injuries found on the second infant were consistent with three separate events.

The documents say both infants died from blunt force injuries, which could have been caused by shaking or blunt force.

Prosecutors with the Harris County District Attorney's office say these two parents could be facing murder charges at one point - but that decision would be left to a grand jury.

They say the charges the two are facing now carry the same penalties that murder charges would. Both suspects are being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Calderon has a bond reduction hearing on April 26 while Vega has a hearing on May 29.

FOX 26 records show that on January 24, 2019, a 13-year-old died in an accidental shooting at the same house these infants were found in. It is unclear who was living at the home at the time of the shooting death.