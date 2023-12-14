Expand / Collapse search

Hoverboard causes Balch Springs apartment fire, displaces 82 people

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Texas
FOX 4

FOX 4 All Day: Dec. 14, 2023

Dallas-Fort Worth news headlines and the weather forecast for Dec. 14, 2023, including a deadly police shooting in Mesquite, the FBI busting an alleged sex trafficking ring in Plano, an update on a child abandoned at a Dallas hospital and how the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - Investigators say a hoverboard is to blame for starting a fire at Balch Springs apartment that left dozens of people without a home.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a fire at the Spring Oaks Apartments in the 4300 block of Shepherd Lane.

Other nearby fire departments helped the Balch Springs Fire Department evacuate all the residents and put out the fire.

Balch-Springs-apartment-fire-pic2.png

In total, 12 apartment homes were destroyed and 8 had major smoke and water damage, leaving 82 people without a home.

The Balch Springs Emergency Management set up a temporary shelter at the Balch Springs Senior Center for those affected. The American Red Cross is also helping.

It’s unclear if anyone will be cited for the fire.

Balch-Springs-apartment-fire-pic1.png