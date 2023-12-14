Hoverboard causes Balch Springs apartment fire, displaces 82 people

Investigators say a hoverboard is to blame for starting a fire at Balch Springs apartment that left dozens of people without a home.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a fire at the Spring Oaks Apartments in the 4300 block of Shepherd Lane.

Other nearby fire departments helped the Balch Springs Fire Department evacuate all the residents and put out the fire.

In total, 12 apartment homes were destroyed and 8 had major smoke and water damage, leaving 82 people without a home.

The Balch Springs Emergency Management set up a temporary shelter at the Balch Springs Senior Center for those affected. The American Red Cross is also helping.

It’s unclear if anyone will be cited for the fire.