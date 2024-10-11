How Central Texas has voted in recent presidential elections

article

A Democratic presidential candidate has not won Texas since Jimmy Carter did in 1976.

While the state has consistently voted Republican, things have been a bit more interesting at the county level.

FOX 7 took a look at the results of each presidential election in Travis, Williamson, and Hays counties since 1992 to see how some things have changed and others have stayed the same.

Travis County

Travis County is one of the most consistently Democratic counties in Texas, having voted for the Democratic presidential nominee all but five times since 1932.

Since 1992, only two presidential races have ended with a Republican winner for Travis County: In 1992, George H. W. Bush, and in 2000, George W. Bush.

Since 2008, at least two-thirds of the county have voted for the Democratic candidate.

Williamson County

Williamson County had been a consistently Republican county in recent presidential elections, but that changed in 2020.

In 2020, the vote was 48.26 percent for Donald Trump, and 49.66 percent for Joe Biden.

Williamson County is the 6th fastest growing county in Texas, with its population expected to double by 2045.

Hays County

In Hays County, there have been two presidential races which leaned Democratic; in 1992 with Clinton edging out Bush and in 2020 with Biden winning over Trump.

From 1996 through 2016, Hays County has voted for the Republican candidate.

The U.S. Census Bureau ranks it as the fastest-growing county in Texas and the nation for counties with over 100,000 residents.