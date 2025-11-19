How to help Central Texas families in need: FOX 7 Spirit of Sharing
AUSTIN, Texas - FOX 7 Spirit of Sharing unites our community and, along with our matching partner, United Heritage Credit Union, we're raising money for the Central Texas Food Bank.
The backstory:
FOX 7 is proud to partner with the Central Texas Food Bank and United Heritage Credit Union with a goal of feeding Central Texas families in the spirit of sharing.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Donate and when gifts reach $3,000, a new $5,000 match from United Heritage Credit Union is unlocked.
What you can do:
Scan the QR code to donate or click on the link here.
Why you should care:
The mission of the Central Texas Food Bank is to nourish hungry people and lead the community in the fight against hunger.
It provides food through a network of about 300 Partner Agencies and mobile food pantries across 21 counties, an area about twice the size of Massachusetts.
The Source: Information from Central Texas Food Bank.