How to help Central Texas families in need: FOX 7 Spirit of Sharing

The Brief FOX 7 raising money for Central Texas Food Bank to help families in need United Heritage Credit Union is FOX 7 Austin's matching partner Every donation brings food, comfort, and hope



FOX 7 Spirit of Sharing unites our community and, along with our matching partner, United Heritage Credit Union, we're raising money for the Central Texas Food Bank.

The backstory:

FOX 7 is proud to partner with the Central Texas Food Bank and United Heritage Credit Union with a goal of feeding Central Texas families in the spirit of sharing.

Donate and when gifts reach $3,000, a new $5,000 match from United Heritage Credit Union is unlocked.

What you can do:

Scan the QR code to donate or click on the link here.

Why you should care:

The mission of the Central Texas Food Bank is to nourish hungry people and lead the community in the fight against hunger.

It provides food through a network of about 300 Partner Agencies and mobile food pantries across 21 counties, an area about twice the size of Massachusetts.