How to help Central Texas families in need: FOX 7 Spirit of Sharing

By
Published  November 19, 2025 6:54am CST
Community
FOX 7 Austin
Central Texas Food Bank & FOX 7 Spirit of Sharing

FOX 7 Spirit of Sharing unites our community to help Central Texas families in need and we're raising money for the Central Texas Food Bank along with our matching partner United Heritage Credit Union.

The Brief

    • FOX 7 raising money for Central Texas Food Bank to help families in need
    • United Heritage Credit Union is FOX 7 Austin's matching partner
    • Every donation brings food, comfort, and hope

AUSTIN, Texas - FOX 7 Spirit of Sharing unites our community and, along with our matching partner, United Heritage Credit Union, we're raising money for the Central Texas Food Bank.

The backstory:

FOX 7 is proud to partner with the Central Texas Food Bank and United Heritage Credit Union with a goal of feeding Central Texas families in the spirit of sharing.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Donate and when gifts reach $3,000, a new $5,000 match from United Heritage Credit Union is unlocked.

What you can do:

Scan the QR code to donate or click on the link here.

Why you should care:

The mission of the Central Texas Food Bank is to nourish hungry people and lead the community in the fight against hunger. 

It provides food through a network of about 300 Partner Agencies and mobile food pantries across 21 counties, an area about twice the size of Massachusetts.

The Source: Information from Central Texas Food Bank.

