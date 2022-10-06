How to register to vote in Texas

The deadline to register to vote in this November's election is coming up fast.

Here is what you need to know to get registered to vote.

How to register to vote

In order to register to vote for the first time in Texas you must complete a voter registration application, and take or mail it to your county election office. You can get your application online or you can request a printed application to be mailed to your home.

Texas voter registration deadline 2022

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 is the deadline to register to vote in the November 2022 election. You must register to vote at a local election office, or have your voter application in the mail and postmarked by the Oct. 11 deadline.

Where is my county election office?

How to check voter registration status in Texas

The Texas Secretary of State's office has set up a website that lets you check your voter registration status. When you put in your information you can see your polling places for Election Day and Early Voting.

The website is not the official voter registration list. If you have concerns about your voter registration status the state encourages you to contact your county voter registrar.

Can I register to vote online in Texas?

You cannot register to vote online in Texas. The state does allow you to download and fill out your voter registration application online, but it must be printed out and taken or mailed to your county election office by Oct. 11.

If you are already registered to vote you can update your name and address online. The state says you can expect to receive your new voter registration card within 30 days. If you submit changes after that, the state says you must vote at your current polling location.

In order to update your information online you must provide:

Current Driver License or ID Card

Social Security Number

Voter Registration Card VUID (Voter Unique Identifier). You can get the number from your county registrar's office

Click here to update your voter registration information online

How to get a replacement voter registration card

The state says if you lose your voter registration certificate, you need to notify your county voter registrar to receive a new one.

When is early voting in Texas?

Early voting in Texas runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.

When is election day in Texas?

Election day is Nov. 8, 2022.