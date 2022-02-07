Houston police: Officers fatally shot robbery suspect in north Harris County

The Houston Police Department says officers fatally shot a robbery suspect after he opened fire on them in north Harris County.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Oak West Drive.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said during a briefing Monday afternoon that the officers went to a home to execute a felony warrant for aggravated robbery.

"Before they can get off the car, the suspect began to fire upon them multiple times. Four officers returned fire, unfortunately striking the suspect, and the suspect is deceased," Chief Finner said.

According to Chief Finner, the suspect was outside of the home in a vehicle when officers arrived.

Because the shooting occurred in Harris County, the sheriff’s office will conduct the criminal investigation. The police department will conduct an internal investigation, and the district attorney’s office will also conduct an investigation.

The four officers are placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation. Chief Finner says the officers are with the North Belt Division's Crime Suppression Team.