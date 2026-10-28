Human smuggling ringleader 'Monstro' gets 9 years after migrant falls from Texas border fence

The Brief Manuel Alejandro Melendez-Cereceres, 42, received 110 months in federal prison and a $672,101 money judgment for organizing a human smuggling ring. The charges stem from a May 2025 incident in Tornillo, Texas, where a migrant suffered severe fractures after falling from a border fence. Federal authorities tied Melendez-Cereceres to the operation through recovered phone records, identifying him as a coordinator of stash houses and transport drivers.



A Mexican national was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to nine years in prison for his role in a human smuggling operation that left a migrant with severe injuries after falling from a border fence, federal prosecutors announced.

Nine-year federal sentence

Manuel Alejandro Melendez-Cereceres, 42, also known as "Monstro," was ordered by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone to serve 110 months in federal prison and pay a money judgment of $672,101.

Melendez-Cereceres pleaded guilty on June 11 to one count of conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in serious bodily injury.

The backstory:

According to court records, Melendez-Cereceres served as an organizer within a transnational smuggling network, recruiting drivers and coordinating stash houses and exchange points to transport migrants deeper into the United States.

The investigation stems from a May 15, 2025, incident in Tornillo, Texas, where U.S. Border Patrol agents intercepted a smuggling operation and arrested a foot guide. During the crossing, one of the migrants fell from a border fence, causing multiple fractures to the hip, sacrum, and heel that required surgery.

Federal agents recovered cell phone communications between the guide and Melendez-Cereceres, leading to his arrest at his residence in June 2025.

What they're saying:

"Joint Task Force Alpha continues to target the organizers and high-impact facilitators behind these dangerous smuggling networks," U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas said in a statement.