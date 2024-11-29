Hundreds camp out for annual downtown Georgetown square lighting

Every year, Williamson County and Georgetown kick off the holiday season by lighting the downtown square. It’s a well-loved tradition that many families have turned into an event of their own.

Hours before the magical moment, people pack the lawn at the courthouse.

"We came out at ten o’clock and set up our table just so that we could be close by because you can see that it fills up very quickly and nobody can move," said Laura Grinstead.

She set up a folding table with her friends outside the courthouse.

"Seven layer dip and, of course, I brought all my friends, which is what it’s all about," said Grinstead.

A lot of the families around here have lawn chairs and blankets.

"We have family visiting from Oklahoma so we thought, gosh what a great thing to do is to come down here to the square and see the lighting," said Nanette Blanchard, another attendee.

The Blanchard family has been here since 2 p.m. They packed their lunch for a picnic.

"Left over turkey and brisket sandwiches," said Blanchard.

It’s all part of the tradition.

"How many years have you been doing this?" asked FOX 7 reporter Lauren Rangel.

"All six years," said Grinstead. "It’s one of our favorite things."

Crowds packed the courthouse square and streets on Friday night to wait for the county to light downtown Georgetown.

"Even if it’s cold, I think I like spending more time with my family than just hanging around," said Annabelle Blanchard, another attendee.

Christmas carolers provided some entertainment until Santa arrives to count the tree lighting down.

"There really is a wow moment," said Nanette Blanchard. "That sort of hallmark moment when they flip the switch with the light."

All at once, the hours of waiting are worth it.

"This is a day for everybody to kind of just take a breathe and kind of look around and enjoy the fact that we live in this small town and celebrate the holiday and friendship and love and I think it’s just a really big milestone for everybody to mark the beginning of Christmas," said Grinstead.

The lights will stay on until New Year’s Day.