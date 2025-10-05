Hundreds gather in Austin to join worldwide protests for Gaza ceasefire and sanctions

The Brief Pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered in Austin and other cities worldwide as part of a "Global Day of Action" protesting the Gaza conflict. Protesters are demanding a ceasefire, sanctions on Israel, and an arms embargo. Negotiations are expected to continue this week after Hamas agreed to portions of a peace deal, including the release of 48 hostages.



Pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered in cities around the world on Sunday as part of a Global Day of Action to protest the ongoing conflict in Gaza. One of those protests took place in downtown Austin outside the Capital Factory, where hundreds showed up, chanting, playing drums and waving Palestinian flags.

What we know:

The event was organized by the Austin for Palestine Coalition.

"We’re here to stand up with the masses, along with the people of the rest of the world, to say that we reject Zionism and that we stand with the people of Gaza," said Kamil Shunnarah, one of the protesters.

Timeline:

Tuesday will mark two years since war broke out following a Hamas-led attack on Israel. The terrorist group has killed about 1,200 hundred people and took another 251 hostages.

The subsequent conflict has resulted in the deaths of upwards of 67,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

"For two years, the people of Gaza have stood at the front lines of our collective struggle, facing bombs, hunger and siege with the courage that shames every government that funds genocide," one speaker said to the crowd.

What they're saying:

Protesters say they want a ceasefire, in addition to sanctions on Israel and an arms embargo.

"The people of Austin stand with Palestine. As you can see, we're going to keep hitting the streets until we see an end to this genocide," said Shunnarah.

What's next:

On Friday, Hamas agreed to portions of President Trump's peace deal to end the war in Gaza, including the release of 48 Israeli hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Negotiations are expected to continue this week.