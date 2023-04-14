Speakers testify at Texas Capitol on importance of Planned Parenthood

Hundreds of Texans gathered in front of the Capitol to stand by Planned Parenthood.

"We are here because we believe that every individual deserves access to health care and the right to manage their health, their life and their future," says one of the speakers at the rally.

"We should be able to have control of our bodies and our bodily autonomy is what's being attacked right now," says one of the speakers at the rally.

Speakers testified on the stage to talk about the importance of keeping Planned Parenthood open.

"While I was attending college, I did not have a positive sexual and reproductive healthcare journey. My college town did not have a planned parenthood clinic because it was forced to shut down," says one of the speakers at the rally.

Those who gathered at the Capitol want representatives to hear their concerns and make change in the policies to ensure access to health care services for all Texans.

"Planned parenthood South Texas offers primary care in addition to women's wellness exams, cancer screenings, STI testing, and hormone therapy. They provide so many services," said Briana Campbell, attending the rally.

In addition to the rally, advocates came to the capitol to also protest the decision by a federal judge to block the FDA's approval of Mifepristone, one of the two drugs utilized for medical abortions.

While Texas laws ban abortions, advocates fear how this will affect those in other states.

"Meaning Texans who need to travel out of state to get lifesaving healthcare will have to encounter even more barriers to be able to get an appointment and get the health care they need," says one of the speakers at the rally.