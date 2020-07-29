Hungry squirrel steals slices from pizza box left on doorstep as part of contactless delivery
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - Contactless delivery has drawbacks when you order pizza and a hungry squirrel gets to it first.
Sarah Malcolm of Montclair, New Jersey said she ordered a pizza from Grubhub for contactless delivery because she was tired of cooking during quarantine.
The delivery person left the pizza on her doorstep and a hungry squirrel moved in and helped himself to some slices before Malcolm got to it.
Malcolm said she only left the pizza box there for a few minutes.
When she went out to grab the pizza she saw the squirrel eating two slices before running off.
She said the pizza box had a hole inside, which was the only clue left by the rogue rodent.