Man charged with murder after assaulting elderly man in East Austin: APD

The Brief A suspect was charged with murder, police said APD said the suspect assaulted an elderly man on Jan. 31. The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries right after. On Feb. 4, the elderly man died The suspect was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when the incident first happened



A man was charged with murder after the victim he assaulted in January died from his injuries last week.

Austin police said this was the seventh homicide of the year.

What we know:

Police said on Jan. 31, around 6:46 p.m., officers responded to an urgent welfare check at 1054 Springdale Road. The 911 caller reported seeing an elderly man on the ground injured in front of an apartment.

When officers arrived, they found the man lying on the ground. He was bleeding, unconscious, and had trauma to his head.

The man was later identified as Robert Garcia. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police said the suspect, 38-year-old Raymond Ware, was still inside a nearby apartment. Officers tried to get him to surrender. When he refused, the SWAT team was called out. He was later in custody. While in custody at the APD station, Ware tried to escape.

An investigation revealed Ware was at home when he confronted Garcia and assaulted him. Ware was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Feb. 4, Garcia died from his injuries. An arrest warrant for Garcia's murder was obtained on Feb. 10.

Ware is now charged with murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.