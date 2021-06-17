Huntsville man added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Brett James Martinson to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list. Martinson, 47, is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, aggregate theft, and a parole violation.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and capture of Martinson. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Martinson, who is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, has been wanted since August 2020, when he violated his parole and absconded from his last known address in Huntsville.

In 2004, Martinson was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child following incidents with a 4-year-old boy.

In addition to Huntsville, Martinson also has ties to the Houston area and to southwestern Louisiana, including Vermillion Parish.

Martinson is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 210 pounds, and has tattoos on his chest, back, right hand, left shoulder, both arms, and the back of his neck. He’s been known to change the appearance of his facial hair, including growing a long beard.

So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested six people off the Texas 10 Most Wanted lists, including three gang members and two sex offenders. In addition, $15,000 in rewards have been paid for tips that have yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).All tips are anonymous - regardless of how they are submitted - and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists - with photos - on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.