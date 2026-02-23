Texas flooding: State officials face lawsuit from families over Camp Mystic licensing

The Brief New lawsuit filed connected to Camp Mystic flood deaths Lawsuit alleges DSHS officials licensed the camp despite it not having a written evacuation plan as required by state law Suit comes just weeks after parents of still missing camper filed suit to keep Camp Mystic from reopening this summer



A new lawsuit has been filed in connection with the deaths at Camp Mystic during the devastating flooding that hit Central Texas last July.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court Monday on behalf of the parents of nine of the 27 campers and counselors who died in the flood.

RELATED COVERAGE: Texas flooding: Missing Camp Mystic child's parents file suit to stop reopening

What we know:

The lawsuit names six officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services as codefendants, including DSHS Commissioner Jennifer Shuford and five others directly involved in camp oversight and inspection.

The suit alleges that DSHS licensed the nearly century-old camp "despite its failure to comply with state law requiring youth camps to maintain a written and posted evacuation plan for each building," according to a release from the law firm representing the families.

The complaint says that DSHS inspected and licensed Camp Mystic annually, including just two days before the deadly flood, and alleges that the six named officials knowingly licensed the camp despite it not having that legally required evacuation plan.

Under Texas law, DSHS must ensure youth camps have a written disaster plan that includes evacuation procedures for each occupied building before issuing a license, says the law firm.

Read the full complaint below:

According to the law firm, Camp Mystic's license has not been revoked and is still valid through March 6. The camp has also announced plans to reopen this summer despite one camper still being missing.

What they're saying:

"The DSHS officials responsible for licensing youth camps deliberately looked the other way," said attorney Paul Yetter with YetterColeman LLP, one of the firms representing the families. "While Camp Mystic bears responsibility and is also being sued, state officials knew the camp’s emergency plan lacked a required evacuation component and still licensed it as safe."

Multiple lawsuits filed in connection with Camp Mystic

Big picture view:

This latest lawsuit comes just weeks after the parents of Cecilia "Cile" Steward filed suit in Travis County to stop Camp Mystic from reopening. Cile is still missing more than seven months after the flood.

The Stewards' lawsuit outlined what happened before and after the flooding that led to the death of their daughter. It also claims that, despite explicit warnings, the Eastland family did nothing to improve its flood vulnerability or evacuate the children before it was too late.

RELATED COVERAGE

Multiple other lawsuits have been filed against Camp Mystic following the flooding, all claiming gross negligence and reckless disregard for safety, as well as alleging that the camp and its owners ignored weather warnings and ordered campers to stay inside cabins as floodwaters rose.