Hurricane Laura evacuees transferred from Convention Center to local shelters

Evacuees from Hurricane Laura in Austin are being moved from the convention center into shelters at local area hotels.

According to the Capital Area Shelter Hub, beginning Saturday night and continuing into Sunday morning, evacuees sheltering in Central Texas have been transferred from the Austin Convention Center into shelters at local hotels operated by the State of Texas and the Red Cross.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy photographed Hurricane Laura from the International Space Station. (Chris Cassidy/NASA)

Officials also say that the reception center at Circuit of the Americas is closed and staff is no longer present at the Austin Convention Center.

Evacuees from Louisiana can text “LAShelter” to 898-211 to get information. Evacuees from Texas can call 2-1-1 for information. Evacuees from both states can also call the Red Cross for shelter information at 866-438-4636.

If evacuees need to register with FEMA for disaster assistance call 800-621-3362, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA app.