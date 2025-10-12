Husband charged with murder in Williamson County domestic violence homicide

article

The Brief A 43-year-old woman was fatally shot in what authorities are calling a domestic violence homicide on Parma Lane. The victim's husband, 65-year-old Ekong Ikpe, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the incident. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case and is asking the public for any tips.



Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders were dispatched to the 5800 block of Parma Lane in reference to a reported shooting.

What we know:

Upon arrival, deputies located a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died despite lifesaving efforts.

Detectives have determined the incident to be a domestic violence-related homicide. The victim’s husband, 65-year-old Ekong Ikpe, was taken into custody and has been charged with murder.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Tariro Ikpe.

What they're saying:

"This is a tragic situation that underscores the devastating impact domestic violence can have on families," said commander John Foster.

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones as our detectives continue their work investigating this case."

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 512-943-1311.