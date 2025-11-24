Thanksgiving: Huston-Tillotson fraternity delivers meals to Austin community

The Brief Hundreds of Austin families received complete Thanksgiving meals through an annual giveaway hosted by Huston-Tillotson University. The community effort, organized by the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity chapter and university students, distributed 330 holiday meal kits. The event, now in its fourth year, is designed to ensure families experiencing financial hardship can enjoy a festive Thanksgiving dinner.



Hundreds of Austin families received a holiday helping hand Sunday during a Thanksgiving meal drive hosted at Huston-Tillotson University.

What we know:

The Gamma Eta Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity partnered with the university’s honors program students to distribute 330 meals to local families in need. Each family who drove through received a turkey, stuffing, canned vegetables, cornbread mix, and cranberry sauce, all donated by community members.

"It takes a full community village in order to support people who don’t have one," said Chris CutKelvin, vice president of the chapter. "A lot of people won’t say they’re hurting, but if you give them an opportunity to get support, they’ll show up. We see that every year we do this."

The giveaway, now in its fourth year, has helped an estimated 1,200 families since it began. Organizers said the effort is designed to ensure families across Austin can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, regardless of financial hardship.

What they're saying:

"It’s great, especially as a struggling mom," said Tamara, one of the recipients. "It’s loving and caring. I know it’s going to put my kids in good spirits for the holidays."

For Huston-Tillotson’s Vice President of Student Relations, Dr. Jennifer Miles, the annual event reflects the university’s long-standing commitment to community service.

"We like to make sure we forge those relationships so the Austin community knows Huston-Tillotson is here to serve them," Miles said. "To be able to help families have a meal on their tables for the holidays means a lot."