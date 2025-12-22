Hutto city council member resigns; no special election to be called

The Brief Hutto City Council to appoint new member Place 1 Councilmember Brian Thompson announced his resignation effectively immediately on Monday His position was up for election in 2026, which means a special election is not required to fill his spot



The Hutto City Council will soon be appointing a new member after Councilmember Brian Thompson announced his resignation Monday.

What they're saying:

Thompson announced his resignation from Place 1 effectively immediately in a Facebook post.

"At some point, continuing to serve in an environment where our core principles of integrity, consistency, collaboration, mutual respect, and forward-thinking are optional becomes a distraction from actually helping #HuttoTX move forward. After discussion with my supportive wife and children and with my integrity intact, I hereby tender my resignation from the Hutto City Council effective immediately," said Thompson.

Thompson was elected to Place 1 in 2023.

Read the full post below:

#HippoNation Community–

As we put a bow on 2025 and head into 2026, I want to say: thank you‼️Being elected in 2023 and serving our community on the Hutto City Council has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I stepped into this role to be responsible yet practical with taxpayer money, assist in managing Hutto’s economic climate, and help foster a community that values inclusion, partnerships, and equity for all. Throughout my time on Council, though challenging at times, my focus has remained consistent, and I stayed even when it became increasingly clear that everyone on the dais did not share these priorities.

Over the years, I’ve watched critical needs such as police staffing, equipment, utilities, employee cost-of-living adjustments, and even basic city operations be minimized or dismissed in the name of political outrage. We celebrated tax rates instead of community outcomes. Issues meant to unite us were twisted into culture-war props. We approved incentives without meaningful value, cut essential services while pretending it mattered, and made decisions without the information needed to justify them. Even simple requests for data or accountability were treated as ridicule rather than responsibilities of transparent governance.

I’ve also witnessed behavior, particularly online, that undermines the trust residents place in their local elected officials. We had to revise our own policies to remind ourselves that personal attacks, performative politics, and misinformation don’t represent the city of Hutto. Unfortunately, the damage to community entities such as our school district, various small business owners, and other current and potential community partners was already done.

At some point, continuing to serve in an environment where our core principles of integrity, consistency, collaboration, mutual respect, and forward-thinking are optional becomes a distraction from actually helping #HuttoTX move forward. After discussion with my supportive wife and children and with my integrity intact, I hereby tender my resignation from the Hutto City Council effective immediately.

The community of #HuttoTexas deserves leaders who understand that governing is more than social-media grandstanding, more than slogans about taxes, and more than making decisions that benefit one’s own personal agenda. Leadership should lead with integrity, not image. Seek understanding, not validation. Build bridges, not postpone them for convenience.

Residents: I urge you to stay engaged, demand accountability, and expect leadership that reflects the best of this community, not the worst of its politics. I appreciate your support since taking my place on the dais, and the countless moments, messages, and conversations when you reminded me why service matters. To the staff who show up every day despite shifting expectations and unfunded mandates: thank you‼️ You are the backbone of this city, even when the support you need is treated as negotiable.

As I step away, my hope is simple: that Hutto becomes the community its residents already deserve, because Hutto can, and must, do better.

Respectfully,

Brian Thompson, Hutto City Council Place 1

What's next:

The city says that because Thompson's position was set to be on the May 2026 ballot, no special election is required to fill the spot.

Instead, the City Council will be appointing someone to serve out the rest of the term.

An item about the potential appointment will be placed on the Jan. 8 agenda.