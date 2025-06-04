Stolen truck recovered, 2 people taken into custody in Hutto

The Brief Stolen truck recovered, two in custody Hutto police responded to citizen's report of people pulling door handles Police are asking for residents to check their security footage



A stolen truck was recovered and two people were taken into custody in Hutto after a citizen reported seeing people pulling on door handles, police say.

What we know:

Hutto police say that in the early morning hours of June 4, officers responded to a citizen's report of people going from vehicle to vehicle and pulling on door handles in the Hutto Highlands neighborhood.

Officers located a red Ford truck they believed was involved, and then a vehicle pursuit ensued and ended in the Manor area.

At least two people fled on foot into a nearby cornfield and police pursued. Two suspects were taken into custody.

Hutto police say the truck was found to have been stolen from a nearby home and has since been returned. Officers have also contacted several residents to check for signs of burglaries.

What we don't know:

Hutto police did not release any specific information on those arrested other than it was a juvenile male and an adult man.

What you can do:

Police are asking Hutto Highlands residents to check their security camera footage for any information that can help with the investigation, including the subjects walking past, regardless if they attempted entry.

The footage could help police verify the number of suspects and create a timeline of movement throughout the neighborhood.

Police are also advising residents to remember to remove valuables, including any firearms, and spare keys and lock their vehicles at night.

"REMEMBER, your car or truck is not a gun safe. The majority of stolen weapon reports are the result of vehicle burglaries in residential driveways," police said.