Hutto High School 'hold' lifted after no weapon found

Hutto High School was placed on a hold Tuesday morning after an anonymous tip about a possible weapon on campus.

Hutto ISD police conducted a thorough search, and officials said no weapon was found, nor was there any indication of one ever being on campus.

Officials called in additional safety personnel to assist, and they will stay throughout the day.

Classes are back on, but the schedule is being modified so that all students will have an opportunity to eat lunch.

"Hutto ISD puts the safety and security of its students as its highest priority. All threats to the safety of our students and staff are taken seriously and will be investigated," Officials said in a letter to parents.