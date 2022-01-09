Hutto ISD canceling bus routes due to staff shortage from COVID-19

Hutto ISD announced Sunday that it is canceling some of their regular bus routes due to a driver shortage.

The district says that it lost more transportation staff over the weekend due to COVID-19.

All regular routes and after-school and tutorial shuttles will be canceled until further notice, with some exceptions:

All special needs transportation, including McKinney-Vento

Shuttle buses during the day for ninth grade center (NGC) students

Shuttle buses for students who attend East Williamson County Higher Education Center (EWCHEC) programs

Shuttle buses for students affiliated with works programs

The district says that due to this, it will be making accommodations for late arrivals and waiving tardies where needed. Cafeteria staff will also be on stand-by with get-it-and-go breakfasts so students can proceed directly to class.

The district is also asking routine car drivers and riders for patience as it expects this move will lead to an increase in vehicular traffic at campuses. The district is also reminding drivers to watch for a higher number of students riding their bikes and walking to school.

The district says it will continue to update parents and students on this situation, reaching out directly to bus riders and via district wide email and phone notification systems.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

TEA updates COVID-19 quarantine guidelines for school staff

Microschools gain popularity as omicron keep schools closed

AAP: Child COVID-19 cases hit highest level since pandemic’s start

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter