Hutto ISD elementary student injured in crash with patrol car

The Brief An elementary school student was hit by a Hutto police patrol car HPD said it happened on August 13 on Limmer Loop just west of Ed Schmidt Blvd The child attends Cottonwood Creek Elementary and is expected to be OK



An elementary school student was injured after a crash involving a Hutto police patrol car.

What happened?

What we know:

Hutto police said on Wednesday, August 13, around 6:30 p.m., an officer driving their marked patrol car was involved in a pedestrian crash on Limmer Loop just west of Ed Schmidt Blvd.

Preliminary information indicated a child was trying to cross Limmer Loop from a convenience store driveway. Traffic was backed up in the area and the child ran between stopped cars and was not seen from westbound traffic.

The child was later hit by the HPD officer. The officer immediately stopped and rendered aid.

The child was conscious and alert. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They are expected to be OK, police said.

Hutto ISD was also notified. The child attends Cottonwood Creek Elementary.

Texas DPS is investigating the crash.