I-35 Cap and Stitch project in jeopardy due to federal funding cuts

Federal funding for parks and bridges over an expanded I-35 may be in jeopardy.

TxDOT’s project in the heart of Austin allows for the city to pay for real estate on top of the interstate. However, federal money promised to Austin could be going away due to federal spending cuts.

What they're saying:

The House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee has been instructed to scale back on spending federal dollars.

Now, the Neighborhood Access & Equity grant program money is in jeopardy.

This includes the $105 million the United States Department of Transportation awarded to the Cesar Chavez-4th Street portion of the I-35 Cap and Stitch.

According to the City of Austin, the grant was placed under 90-day review by the federal government, and it is unclear if the funds will be granted.

"This is funding that's supposed to address just the frontline needs of people who live near highways. It was already awarded by our federal government at this point to withdraw that funding is just a broken promise," says Tom Wald, Redline Parkway Initiative, Executive Director.

Tom Wald is a part of the Fund the Caps Coalition, in favor of bringing the Caps and Stitches over I-35. He is also the executive director of the Redline Parkway Initiative.

"The mission is to support the 32-plus-mile trail along the Capital Metro red line from downtown Austin up to Leander. Since the I-35 corridor crosses our corridor twice, the I-35 project plays a key role in our project as well. I think most of the people in your audience have seen the I-35 project included with the caps and that has kind of been understood as being part of the project, and we want to make sure that it gets over the finish line," says Wald.

The Cap and Stitch project would create public spaces over the highway. There is a plan to build at least five caps for the freeway from Cesar Chavez up to the Cherry Wood neighborhood. It would cost the city $1.4 billion if federal dollars are not rewarded.

"This is a long project that will occur over 30 years. There'll be plenty of other opportunities for the city to apply for federal funding. So, the potential loss of this funding at this time is unfortunate. There will be other opportunities for the city to get similar funding," says Wald.

What's next:

The Austin City Council has a deadline of May 22 to decide on funding the roadway elements.

The committee’s plan will be added to other bills scaling back federal spending, and it will head to the House floor in May.