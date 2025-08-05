I-35 Capital Express Central Project to impact access to Lady Bird Lake, other city spaces

The Brief I-35 Capital Express Central Project to impact downtown city-owned spaces Impacts can include detours, limited access and closures through at least 2033



Heads up, Austinites, access to some of your favorite city spaces may be impacted by the I-35 Capital Express Central Project over the next six years, says TxDOT.

What we know:

TxDOT says that starting on Sunday, August 10, the project will impact the use of many city-owned spaces, including:

Lady Bird Lake

Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail

Edward Rendon Sr Park at Festival Beach

Waller Beach at Town Lake Metro Park

Chicano Park

Norwood Dog Park

The TxDOT project will include detours, limited access and closures throughout the life of the project, which is currently slated to be completed in 2033.

TxDOT says specific dates have not yet been determined for much of the project, but currently impacts include:

Closure of the parking lot and surrounding area underneath the I-35 bridges and fencing installation on August 10 for the duration of the construction phase.

Trail detours on the north shore of Lady Bird Lake near the I-35 bridges for August 2025, as TxDOT crews store equipment and materials. TxDOT will create ADA-accessible trail detours that will be used as construction activity begins in the north shore area.

Rerouting and intermittent closures on the north and south shores of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail and Boardwalk near the I-35 bridge area for the construction phase. The trail will periodically close for three to five days at a time, up to three times per year for the life of the construction phase.

Access on Lady Bird Lake near the I-35 bridges and east-west passage on Lady Bird Lake near the I-35 bridges will periodically close for three to seven days at a time, up to three times per year throughout the construction phase. These closures include restricting boating, paddling, and other activities near the bridges to ensure public safety during demolition and construction activities.

Partial or complete closure of Edward Rendon Sr. Park at Festival Beach, Waller Beach at Town Lake Metro Park, Chicano Park, and Norwood Dog Park for part or all of the construction phase.

TxDOT’s construction work along the north and south shores of Lady Bird Lake near the I-35 bridges will require the trimming and removal of various trees in the area. TxDOT can trim and remove trees located within its right-of-way. TxDOT’s construction work also requires the removal of three trees at Edward Rendon Sr. Park at Festival Beach.

TxDOT adds that it will also be implementing "best management practices" for erosion and sediment control as well as using containment systems to prevent construction runoff from entering Lady Bird Lake.

Public notifications and signage will also be provided by TxDOT and/or its contractor in advance of any trail and lake closures.

Austin residents can access the City’s I-35 project information website to see impacts to city-owned spaces and to receive updates.