I-35 expansion: MLK Bridge in downtown to shut down nightly on April 25-26

The Brief Phase one of six of the Capital Express Central Project started in October 2024 There will be nightly closures on the MLK Bridge from April 25-26 TxDOT plans to demolish and reconstruct the north side of the bridge



The Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge on I-35 in downtown will be shut down to traffic nightly this weekend.

The agency plans to demolish and reconstruct the north side of the bridge.

Why you should care:

On Friday, April 25, the entire MLK bridge closes at 11 p.m. and will reopen at 9 a.m. There will be another closure on Saturday, April 26, from 9 p.m. until 9 a.m.

Pedestrian access to the bridge will be available during the nightly closures.

Big picture view:

According to TxDOT, the MLK Bridge is undergoing reconstruction to become wider, and improve connectivity and safety.

There will be sidewalks, shade structures, and safety barriers added along the bridge as well.

Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge construction

What they're saying:

"This is a methodical phase demolition, where crews will carefully remove a few pieces at a time," says TxDOT spokesman Jeff Barker.

Phase one of six of the Capital Express Central Project started in October 2024.

In the first phase, TxDOT will demolish and reconstruct the MLK bridge.

Earlier this month, traffic was shifted to the south side of the bridge to prepare for the demolition scheduled to start on April 25.

"This is a really busy, important east-west crossing. So that's why it was really important for TxDOT to begin this project in this location," says Barker.

"We will have law enforcement on site to safely escort pedestrians across the bridge," says Barker.

There are detours in place for eastbound and westbound traffic.

"Eastbound MLK traffic will detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road and then U-turn at 15th Street. Westbound MLK traffic will deter to the northbound I- 35 frontage road, and then you turn at Clyde Littlefield Drive and Maynard Road," Barker said. "Remain alert when driving through or near work zones again, that means slow down and don't tailgate, put those phones and other distractions away, watch out for crews and equipment in the area."