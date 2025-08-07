I-35 expansion: MLK Jr. Boulevard bridge closing for continued demolition

The Brief MLK Jr. Boulevard bridge closing nightly for demolition Bridge will be closed August 8 and August 9



The Texas Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard bridge at I-35 for continued demolition.

Timeline:

Full closure of the MLK Jr. Boulevard bridge at I-35 will happen on Friday, August 8 between 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. and Saturday, August 9 from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured in the following ways:

Northbound I-35 will be closed for several hours each night. Drivers will be detoured to the northbound I-35 frontage road.

Eastbound MLK traffic will detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road and U-turn at 15th Street.

Westbound MLK traffic will detour to the northbound I-35 frontage road and U-turn at Clyde Littlefield Drive/Manor Road.

What you can do:

Drivers are asked to remain alert for trucks and equipment in the area.

Law enforcement officers will be on site to direct traffic.

All work is weather permitting.

To learn more about the project and to sign-up for alerts, visit mymobility35.org.

I-35 Capital Express Central Project

The backstory:

The demolition is part of the I-35 capital Express Central Project. The multi-billion-dollar project will expand I-35 and reconstruct the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge in the process.

Preparation for the demolition of the MLK bridge started in October 2024.

TxDOT says the crews will work on the bridge in sections, demolishing and reconstructing the north side first which is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The entire MLK reconstruction is expected to be completed by mid-2026.

The Capital Express Central Project will:

Add two non-tolled HOV lanes in each direction along I-35 from U.S. 290 East to State Highway 71 at Ben White Boulevard

Lower the main lanes from Airport Boulevard to Lady Bird Lake

Remove the upper decks on I-35

Improve transit connections

Add boulevard-style segments through downtown