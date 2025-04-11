I-35 expansion: Northbound lane closures expected from April 14-17 due to construction

The Brief Starting next week, road closures will take place on I-35 northbound for construction These closures are due to construction of the Capital Express North and South projects



Starting next week, road closures will take place on I-35 northbound for construction.

What we know:

According to TxDOT, on April 14-17, from 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., I-35 northbound will be reduced to one lane. Also, the northbound US 183 to northbound I-35 flyover will be closed.

All work is weather permitting. Road signs will be placed to alert drivers of the closures.

These closures are due to construction of the Capital Express North and South projects.

TxDOT has also canceled some road closures that were originally expected to start this weekend. The following closures have been canceled:

Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12, from 11 p.m. – 9 a.m. – full mainlane closure

Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26, from 11 p.m. – 9 a.m. – full mainlane closure

